County reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

Hays County reported its single largest increase in COVID-19 cases Monday at 43.

The Hays County Local Health Department, however, did not release virus case information this weekend. There are now 203 active cases within the county and 441 total cases.

County epidemiologist Eric Schneider said the county has received 4,358 negative tests and is awaiting results on 47 tests.

There have been 233 county residents who have recovered from the disease. Thirty-four residents have been hospitalized because of the coronavirus with six current hospitalizations.

Hays County has reported five COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease within the county on March 14.

San Marcos reported 20 new virus cases on Monday, raising the total count to 120 and includes 52 active cases. Kyle tallied 14 new cases, increasing its total case count to 225 and 108 active cases. Buda recorded six new COVID-19 cases and has seen 57 total cases and has 28 active cases.

Wimberley, Dripping Springs and Austin, within Hays County, each tallied one new case. Wimberley has now had 13 coronavirus cases and has five active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 10 total cases and has five active cases. There have been 10 Austin residents with Hays County addresses who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including five with active cases.

Driftwood has had two total cases. Niederwald has two total cases. Bear Creek has had one case. Uhland has had one case.

One-hundred-twenty-five county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Eighty-eight patients are between 30-39 years old. Seventy-three residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Fifty-nine people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Thirty-four patients are 60-69 years old, twenty-two are between 10-19 years old, 19 are 70-79 years old, 11 are 80 and older and 10 are 9 years old or younger.

Two-hundred-thirty-six females and 205 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that 74,978 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,830 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 49,758 Texans have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people.

Local bar, yogurt shop close after employees diagnosed with virus

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and The Vault San Marcos recently announced that they will close after they had an employee test positive for COVID-19.

Menchie’s said in a social media post that one of its team members tested positive for the disease on Friday and they immediately closed. The employee last worked on May 30 and had no symptoms while working. Menchie’s said it will be closed until it’s thoroughly cleaned and sanitized its store.

The Vault San Marcos said it received information that one of its security team employees tested positive on Sunday and decided to close its bar. The Vault said in a social media post that it would have all its staff tested for COVID-19 and wouldn’t allow any staff member to return to work until they’ve been tested and received results. The bar also plans to sanitize its location to provide its staff and customers with a safe environment.