Foodie Friday: Casa Maria

It’s been said life without Mexican food is like no life at all.

I’m not sure that’s entirely wrong. Let's face it, we are obsessed with Mexican food. Americans consume more than 4.5 billion in just tacos alone, each year.

Since 1997, Casa Maria Restaurant, Bar & Bakery has been trying to satisfy our cravings by offering some of the best Mexican food in town. They do it by using original recipes directly where they originated with dishes primarily from northern Mexico, but have included some recipes from the south, too.

Entrée

On their menu are a variety of options. But what’s a good Mexican restaurant that doesn’t serve up a solid offering of chips and salsa. Well, Casa Maria did, and they were great. The salsa had just the right amount of spice and made fresh, in house and chilled. It was perfect as we sat outside on a hot Texas afternoon.

The Enchiladas a la Mexicana was a good selection as it provided a variety of food to try one a single plate. The meal came with two beef enchiladas topped with red sauce. But, that’s not all. It also came with chicken fajitas, guacamole, and some wildly delicious tortillas — also made fresh in their beautiful facility.

Accompanying the entrée was a bowl of beans seasoned with bacon which was super flavorful.

My compadre had the Nachos de la Casa which resembled a mountain of food. In fact, he even had leftovers later that evening for dinner.

The meal came with chicken fajitas, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, cheese, avocado and jalapenos.

The menu included great looking appetizes like Queso Flameado which is melted Monterey jack cheese and chorizo; or elote, roasted corn on the cob, mayo, queso fresco and tajin.

If fajitas are on your menu, they’ve got them. They also have a variety of authentic Mexican dishes like gorditas, barbacoa, flautas and more. Casa Maria also offers a steak and seafood selection.

If you go:

Casa Maria

Address: 706 S. Guadalupe St, San Marcos

Phone: 512-214-8160

Hours: Hours of service may vary during COVID-19 crisis.