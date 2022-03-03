Foodie Friday: Fuego

Most everyone knows fuego in Spanish means fire.

What you may not know is it’s the name of a tortilla grill located just off Interstate 35 heading south that serves up some delicious tacos and at a reasonable price.

Most folks think the eatery is part of a big chain — but truth is — there are only four locations centralized in the Lone Star State, and in college towns like: Waco, College Station, San Marcos, and San Antonio.

Having been there on several occasions or the day of our visit I asked for the Frito Bandito. The taco, soft and pliable, came with what can only be described as tender chunks of roast in a flavorful gravy, cheese, guacamole and of course Fritos. In a word – magnificent.

It was very satisfying and with chips and salsa on the side, it was plenty to get me through the lunch time hunger pangs.

On its website Fuego Tortilla Grill claims to have nonstop goodness combined with the freshest ingredients and craziest, mouthwatering combinations.

We agree.

My dining companion had the Dr. Pepper Cowboy ($5.89) which came with smoked brisket, grilled onions, Dr Pepper BBQ sauce, chipotle cream corn and jack cheese.

If pork is more to your liking, then try the Dodge City Mac & Cheese ($5.89) which comes with pulled pork, mac & cheese, Dr Pepper BBQ sauce and grilled onions. Or maybe try the Sweet Caroline ($5.19) that comes with pulled pork, smoked bacon, grilled onions, chipotle cream corn, Dr Pepper BBQ sauce, and jack cheese.

They also offer a variety of chicken tacos. One of my favorites is the I-CHEE-WA-WA ($5.49) which comes with hand-breaded fried chicken, smoked bacon, roasted hatch green chiles, roasted poblano queso and fresh guacamole.

Fuego' lunch menu is simple but if you have a hankering for breakfast — they serve a variety of breakfast taco — todo el dia.

Bean & Cheese - $1.49

Bacon & Egg - $2 .39

Chorizo & Egg - $2.29

Potato & Egg - $2.29

Sausage & Egg - $2.29

Carne Guisada - $3.99

Fuego Tortilla Grill says they keep the tradition of Mexican street tacos with its unique twist, along with its commitment to quality, value, freshness, great service and fun.

IF YOU GO:

Fuego Tortilla Grill

Phone: 512-754-TACO (8226)

Address: 913 N. Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

Hours: Open 24 hours a day, Tuesday-Sunday. Closed on Mondays