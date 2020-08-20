Foodie Friday: Grins Restaurant

It’s a San Marcos institution and once you’ve tasted their food, well … you’ll know why it’s called Grins.

Since 1975, Grins has been serving up food that’ll put a smile on your face.

On the day of our visit the Chicken Fried Steak dinner was calling out for consumption. The tender cutlet was hand dipped in Grins's Shiner Bock beer batter and fried up to crispy perfection. Top it off with creamy white gravy and it was a hit. What was most impressive about the meal was how the crispy crust kept its integrity throughout the meal and didn’t get soggy. From start to finish it was delicious.

With the dinner came a choice of two sides. Mashed potatoes were one section to not turn away from. They were creamy and wonderful and with a dab of gravy there, too. Heaven! Make no mistake this was a hearty meal and counting calories wasn’t on my menu. However, my other side was steamed broccoli and it completed a perfect lunch.

My dining companion opted for the Grilled Cajun Catfish. Judging by how fast it left his plate it had to be considered a success.

At Grins perhaps what they’re best know for is their onion rings and their hamburgers. I like their Irrelevance. A classic 7-ounce cheddar cheeseburger. My wife likes their Bacon-bleu cheese crumble burger.

The also have a variety of sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Not too hungry but want to hang out at a place with a great atmosphere and have a snack, then choose something off their appetizer portion of the menu. They have chicken quesadillas, chile con queso, and potato skins to name a few. Or how about the bottomless chips and salsa?

The service was excellent, and the eatery, known for making you feel right at home does just that.

It can’t be hot forever so consider relaxing on their enormous tree shaded deck.

IF YOU GO:

Grins Restaurant is conveniently located up on a hill from Texas State University at 802 North LBJ Drive. Phone 512-392.4746

*Due to the coronavirus please check ahead for times and availability.