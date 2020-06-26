Foodie Friday: The Pita Shop

What's yeast-leavened, round, pillowy as a cloud, and made from wheat flour? An easy way to find out is to have lunch or dinner at The Pita Shop.

You won't be disappointed, this locally owned eatery in San Marcos has been serving up fresh, middle eastern style pitas, since the summer of 2015.

The menu is full of fresh options, such as homemade falafel, gyros and freshly made hummus.

ENTREE

The Pita Shop's menu isn't complicated.

They offer a variety of pitas including the traditional Gyro that includes a blend of lamb and beef as its protein, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tantalizing taziki sauce. Just one of the delectable creations is more than enough to take on the hungriest of appetites, especially when the order comes with your choice of tasty seasoned fries or chips.

There's also the ever-popular Shawarma Club that comes with Chicken Shawarma, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and garlic sauce.

The Pita Shop also offers a build-your-own rice bowl.

Patrons have an option to pick their protein: gyro, chicken shawarma, chicken tikka, beef kebabs, or for vegetarians those spherical wonders known as the falafel. Move on to the vegetable selection: tomatoes, lettuce, onions, black olives or pickles; then to your choice between three kinds of cheese — feta, cheddar, or mozzarella. Finally the sauces. Choose between garlic, taziki, ranch or tahini.

As the menu suggests, the gathering of selections come nestled on a bed of perfectly cooked golden rice ready for even the pickiest of eaters.

The Pita Shop also offers deliveries. Call 512-216-6051 to place an order of $25 or more. A $5 delivery fee and 20 percent gratuity will be added to each order.

In keeping with safety protocols during the coronavirus pandemic, the Pita Shop is offering takeout only.

IF YOU GO:

The Pita Shop is located at 1904 Old Ranch Road 12, Ste. 11.

Phone: 512-216-6051