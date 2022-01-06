Foodie Friday: Red Barn Bakery

When the weather begins to turn cold, thoughts of comfort food immediately begin to surface.

There’s just something about a hearty warm meal, on a cold winter’s day, that just brings about pleasure not only to your taste buds, but your insides, too.

Such was the case when we traveled to the Red Barn Bakery in Martindale.

It’s a quaint bistro that has a limited menu. But what to do — they do well.

On the day of our visit, they were serving meatloaf as their primary offering. It came with a chilled salad complete with crispy croutons and your choice of dressing. The service was great and in perfect timing, once the salad was consumed, out came the meal. On the plate was a generous helping of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, veggies and a piece of garlic toast.

The meatloaf was well seasoned and cooked perfectly. Often meatloaf can be a real miss — not this time. The mashed potatoes were creamy and drizzled with brown gravy. Combined with the vegetables and garlic toast it was a winner at $11.99.

My dining partner opted for the chicken salad, which was a great lunch selection. The sandwich was savory but also offered a hint of sweet. The meal came with chips and a pickle spear.

Above, Red Barn's chicken salad sandwich with jalapeno chips and a pickle spear.

The Red Barn's hours are a little different. They are closed both Tuesday and Wednesday so plan accordingly.

On Thursday, plan on trying the chopped ribeye on a sub with chips and a drink; or perhaps Friday the grilled pork chops, scalloped potatoes and seasoned veggies if they are more to your liking.

On Saturday, they serve turkey and dressing and sweet potato casserole and green bean casserole. Finally, on Sunday, you’ll want to try their pot roast and mashed potatoes and seasoned veggies.

Let’s not forget the Red Barn does have bakery in its name. So, plan on going by and grabbing a cookie, muffin, turnovers or grab a piece of cheesecake. They have something for you.

Above, Apple and cherry turnovers for sale at Red Barn Bakery.

IF YOU GO:

Red Barn Bakery

17050 San Marcos Hwy in Martindale

Hours: Monday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday – closed

Wednesday – closed

Thursday-Saturday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: 512-357-4441