Foodie Friday: Thai Thai Cafe

I’ve often touted Thai food being superior to traditional Chinese food. It’s not that I don’t like Chinese food — I love it — but there’s just something about Thai food that seems a little healthier, refreshing … less heavy.

Turns out Thai food is often healthier according to researchers. The reason is because it puts a focus on balance and variety. Thai food uses fewer heavy sauces and oils than Chinese — if any oil at all.

San Marcos is fortunate to have a few great Asian restaurants in a predominantly Latin American city. Among them is Thai Thai Café.

Because I like spicy things, I chose the green curry, my protein being chicken. The meal was a composite of carrots, broccoli, bell peppers, snow peas, onion, basil, bamboo shoots all mixed with green curry and coconut milk.

With the meal came a bowl of rice. The idea is to combine the two creating a mosaic of deliciousness. Trust me, it works. The combination of flavors and spice will make me a regular at this restaurant. To top things off, patrons also receive a crispy fried egg roll that's equally scrumptious. The portion was generous and service, spot on, all for just $14.39 at lunch.

A typical Thai meal includes five main flavors: salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy.

That said my dining companion opted to back off the spice choosing the broccoli and beef. The dish came with fried rice and a spring roll. The beef was tender and there was a generous portion of broccoli, carrots and onions surrounded by a tasty sauce. The fried rice paired well with the meal and the spring roll was an excellent addition to the plate.

Thai Thai Café has a variety of other lunch specials like the Thai Chef's Favorite Dish Rice Lunch Special. Which is a spicy dish with your choice of any of the ground meat, onion, basil, on top of steamed rice, served with a side of fried egg and special soup. $14.39

Or perhaps the Thai Hot Basil & Pepper Combo Rice Lunch Special. A spicy stir-fried Thai dish with chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, celery and basil leaves. $14.39

It’s interesting to note that the peppers commonly used in Thai cooking include Bird's eye chili (prik kee noo), Spur chili (prik chee fah), Karen chili (prik kariang), Serrano chili (prik kee noo kaset), and sweet pepper (prik yuak).

IF YOU GO:

Thai Thai Café

Address: 1104 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos.

Phone: 512-395-8424

Hours: 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., seven days a week