With construction underway, Kerbey Lane Café's plans to open San Marcos location in the fall still intact

Get ready to loosen your belt a notch to two.

The long-awaited day of Kerbey Lane Café opening in San Marcos is nearing. On Monday, sightings of workers traversing in and out of their location at 221 Sessom Dr. had fans of the popular eatery abuzz on social media. Sure enough, after reaching out to their home office in Austin, Marketing Manager Ellen Gruber confirmed work is indeed at full steam.

“We are still set to open this fall,” Gruber said. “This location will be our first ‘out of market’ Kerbey Lane as well as our biggest location to date.”

She said other features at the San Marcos location include a private dining room which they plan to have open for reservations, particularly for the faculty and students at Texas State.

“Speaking of Texas State, they have been fantastic landlords, we couldn’t ask for better,” she added. “Last but certainly not least, we have begun the hiring process for this location."

Interested parties can email Kerbey Lane at sanmarcos@kerbeylanecafe.com or call 512-879-2825 to apply.

Kerbey Lane first opened its doors to the Austin community on May 5, 1980, serving made-from-scratch comfort food out of a small 1930’s bungalow in Central Austin on Kerbey Lane.

They remain 100 percent family-owned to this day and continue to stay true to their original values of serving delicious meals that are thoughtfully-sourced.

They are the largest independent restaurant group in Austin, employing more than 650 team members while serving more than 50,000 guests per week.