37% of Hays County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Hays County continues to inch closer to 100,000 residents who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 37% of residents are fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Service, 68,357 Hays County residents are fully vaccinated against the disease — 37.28%. Additionally, 96,153 residents have received at least one dose, 52.43% of eligible Hays County citizens. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.

Additionally, 86.4% of residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 72.6% in the same age group are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

In San Marcos, 29,252 residents in the 78666 and 78667 zip codes have received one vaccine dose as of Monday, while 19,711 have been fully vaccinated.

As of March 29, all Texas adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorizations, those 16 and older can receive a Pfizer vaccine, while only those 18 and older can receive a Moderna vaccine.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

According to the DSHS, 11,157,897 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 8,044,899 are fully vaccinated.

Walk-in clinic, after-hour clinics

There are several opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including a walk-in clinic on Tuesday at Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic in San Marcos, 401 Broadway St. Suite A. The vaccine clinic will take place from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on the listed dates. No appointment is needed.

Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic will only be offering first vaccine doses. Those who receive their first dose during the clinics must be able to return three weeks later to receive the second dose.

Those attending must be at least 16 years old, and accompanied by a parent or guardian if under 18. The clinic can arrange curbside shots with onsite staff.

An after-hours clinic will take place Tuesday at Santa Cruz Church, 1100 Main St. in Buda followed by a clinic on Thursday, May 13 at Dunbar Recreation Center, 801 Martin Luther King Dr., in San Marcos. Both clinics take place from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on the respective days.

The after-hours clinics will be offering first doses of the Moderna vaccine. Those who receive a vaccine at the after-hour clinics must be able to return in four weeks for the second dose.