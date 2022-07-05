ANNIVERSARY ACTIVITIES: City celebrates San Marcos Activity Center’s 25th anniversary

The City of San Marcos hosted a 25th anniversary celebration for the San Marcos Activity Center on June 30.

The event featured games and activities with free admission during the afternoon.

The San Marcos Activity Center opened its doors to the public in 1997, providing a place for community gatherings, public meetings, youth sports programs, senior citizen programs, fitness programs, and weddings. A $5.3 million bond was approved by San Marcos voters for the construction of the activity center in May 1994.