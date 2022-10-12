BOOTIFUL REVEAL: WVACA unveils newest boot creation at Hays City Store

It really is bootiful.

Following months of anticipation, the Wimberley Valley Arts and Cultural Alliance (WVACA) revealed its latest fiberglass boot Tuesday evening at the popular eatery, Hays City Store. The giant 6-foot-tall creation joins a series of others that dot the landscape around Wimberley.

Artist Kim Springer-Smith painted the boot with symbols from the area including the restaurant.

Springer-Smith, who has been a visitor to Wimberley since the 1980s, said what astounds her is the dedication Wimberley gives to the arts.

“I moved here myself in 2018,” she said. “What amazes me is all the support that businesses and people give to the arts in this little valley. It just blows me away.”

She said working on multiple boot projects has felt like a chance for her to give back to the public.

“It’s a chance to give back to the community and to the restaurant, or whomever buys one of the boots,” she added. “It’s something for them, to have something permanent, that hopefully will bring in more customers and make people's visit here a little more special whenever they come through.”

This isn’t the first boot Springer-Smith has painted either. This is the third boot the proficient painter has produced.

“I feel honored and thrilled to have this be my third boot,” she said. “It’s always a long process for me and takes a lot of time to paint. I’m a little slow and I do a lot of detailed work.”

It took her about six months to paint the boot, but the results are phenomenal as witnessed by the applause of those in attendance. Her other two works of art can be seen at Jeans Antique Mall and Middleton Brewery.

Bootiful Wimberley, a project of the WVACA, launched an initiative in 2014 to highlight the arts in Wimberley and enhance cultural tourism. Business sponsors and artists jumped to embrace the project.

This most recent unveiling marks more than 50 boots in the area.

Fans of Springer-Smith can see more of her work at www.kim-springersmith.com.