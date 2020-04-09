Churches make changes to reach congregations amid pandemic

Not long after the COVID-19 outbreak began, area churches leaped into action offering worshipers an alternative to the traditional form of Sunday gatherings. This was to mitigate the spread of the infectious virus, and pastors — like shepherds — had to be creative in their efforts to protect their flocks.

For Chad Chaddick, pastor of the First Baptist Church in San Marcos, that meant shutting down the physical church building and focusing energies on connecting with members and the community through phone, email and various online platforms.

"We're currently broadcasting via various online platforms," said Chaddick. "Sunday services in both English and Spanish are broadcast on Facebook with the English service available on Vimeo at the same time."

He added that GriefShare is utilizing Zoom to facilitate small group discussion after members watch pertinent videos online.

"Our youth, college and Spanish language Bible studies are also utilizing Zoom," he said. "Our Wednesday night Bible study is broadcast via Facebook and Vimeo. We are finding that an increased online presence for encouragement and announcements is important for the life and connectivity of the congregation."

He said the feedback has largely been positive.

"There is a sense of loss among many of us — grief over the physical separation — but all those who can connect online have been very appreciative of the opportunity," Chaddick said.

Churchgoer Mitch Hoffman agreed.

"I miss being together with my church family, shaking hands, slapping a friend on the back, giving hugs to those in grief, hearing a good Sunday school lesson, an encouraging word from our pastor, and singing praises to the Lord," Hoffman said. "It's the personal contact that lifts my spirits. My best friends are in my church.

"Fortunately, our church does an online service. Our Sunday school teacher sends us a Bible study and our pastor stays in touch with an online Bible study Wednesday and daily devotionals of encouragement and reminders of God's love and watch care over us."

Chaddick said like most churches he knew of, they are following the guidance from President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott's most recent Executive Order.

Asked his thoughts about the crisis, Chaddick said he felt it revolved around three topics.

"First, the crisis as a challenge. All of us are feeling this. For some, it is a direct challenge to their health," he said. "For many, this is a direct challenge to their financial security."

He said for all of us, it's a challenge to our schedules and the usual boundaries we have placed in our lives.

"We cannot go where we want when we want, with whom we want is a challenge," he said. "We cannot purchase what we want, when we want, in the amounts we want is a challenge. As a pastor, I feel the urgency of helping people manage their fears, anxieties, frustrations and grief about the challenge of this crisis."

But he also said the crisis is an opportunity.

"It is an opportunity to reexamine what is most important in life. We have been so blessed for so long that we have taken all these blessings for granted," Chaddick said. "Now that some of these blessings are removed, we find ourselves in crisis mode. But Jesus' words in the Sermon on the Mount are powerful here: 'Which of you by being worried can add one hour to your life?' and 'Is life not more than food and the body more than clothing?' Jesus' resounding answer is 'yes.' Life, real life, abundant life is more than these things. And during this crisis, we are rediscovering that."

Chaddick said the crisis is also a moment for the church to reclaim its spiritual identity.

"Though we are physically apart, we feel the importance of our spiritual connection," he said. "One Lord. One faith. One Baptism. One God and Father of all. One spirit at work in us. One salvation available through one cross and one resurrection. When we cannot express our oneness with our physical attendance at a particular building, we are rediscovering that we are still united — most importantly united — through these truths and this one presence."

He said lastly, this crisis is a time for many to receive the grace of God in new and fresh ways.

"God's grace is simply bigger," he added. "It does not answer the 'why' of a pandemic because evil, by its nature, has no 'why.' Evil is senseless, and in scripture, death is considered the last enemy of God because it takes a great eraser to the accomplishments of our lives."

He said death and evil make life senseless.

"But God can bring meaning even to the senseless things of life. He can redeem evil circumstances and cause good to come from them. The cross of Christ is the ultimate example of this," he added.

"I hope that many who have not been thinking about God because they have been making life about food and clothing and sports and entertainment will open their hearts and minds to receive a grace that is bigger than this crisis."

In Wimberley

Pastor Scott Weatherford of the First Baptist Church said they too are making sure people are connected and following what the government has requested.

"Smart people have asked to follow certain instructions to 'flatten the curve' so we are making sure to abide by those guidelines. We are checking in with our older folks and have paused all gatherings sending them to online-only experiences," Weatherford said.

"We are live steaming our weekend gatherings plus posting the sermon only before the weekend. Because we intentionally teach for life change the messages are full of hope, peace and practical next steps to apply Biblically powerful truths."

He said all gatherings have accompanying materials that drive the truths deeper and the church's website, FBCWimberley.com.

"We give all interested people access to RightNow media which is a content driven website for Christian development," Weatherford said. "We're releasing two videos a week called, 'From Fear to Faith.' These short videos are designed to inform and encourage. We also deliver these videos across all our social media platforms. We also release a weekly 'Shoutout' that is information driven. These are newsletter-type publications."

Weatherford said they have partnered with several local entities to help meet emerging needs.

"We are actively feeding people, checking in on the vulnerable, providing Zoom gatherings, and staying connected with local and state officials in complying with directives," he said. "We are shifting resources toward helping meet needs as we should."

He said the feedback they're receiving regarding its live streaming has been "overwhelming."

"We have more people viewing than we ever had attending," Weatherford said. "Our geographical reach has expanded as well. We have folks watching from all over North and Central America. We began implementing an online campus several months ago and we are improving that experience every week."

He said they are committed to excellence and the use of technology.

"Because we are providing extra content via our website, we have robust connectivity and engagement," he said. "This has launched a whole new thought process as we move forward beyond the virus."

Weatherford said eventually the pandemic will pass and that the church will continue to thrive. But, the expression of the church may be forever altered.

"Historically the church has adapted to reach the needs of people. For the first 300 years of the Christian faith there were no buildings," he said. "The church was a gathering of people loving one another, loving Jesus and doing good in the world. It appears that this virus is driving the church back to those roots."

He said it's amazing that throughout the history of Christianity there is a transition at the 500-year mark.

"The first transition was settling the doctrine of the Trinity," he said. "The second transition was the separation of the church from the western eastern orthodoxy. The third transition was the great reformation of theology. This 500-year transition may be a return to Biblical disciple-making which includes a different measurement of church health and effectiveness. We shall see. These are historic days."

Weatherford said at FBCW they are committed to building lives that honor God as we experience this opportunity to be the church.

In Kyle

Jonathan Leftwich, the pastor at Fellowship Church at Plum Creek, said they've changed up several things.

"We have changed everything to digital communication. We are live-streaming our services, including our worship and message," he said. "Our children's pastor and youth pastor are recording Bible studies and sending them out to the children and the teenagers. Our small groups are connecting through Zoom meetings, and we are posting a lot of communication on our website, Facebook, and email newsletters."

He said there's been pros and cons to this change.

"I believe the Lord is expanding the church's reach; people will click on a message before they will walk through the doors of a church building," Leftwich said. "During this time of fear, more people are seeking the Lord than during a time of plenty."

He said families are spending time together who were not spending time together a few weeks ago, and God has given all a greater time to rest than people had earlier.

"With all of this good, it doesn't capture the heart of the church, which is people gathering together in the spirit of the Lord to glorify God and testify about Jesus Christ together," he said. "There is a power of the Lord when we gather in person together — this is the body of Christ."

He said their church partners with the community in any way it can.

"Kyle's mayor, Travis Mitchell, has done a great job in communicating with the churches in the city," he said. "There has been an increase of benevolent needs, as people are being furloughed or losing their jobs. While many people still have their jobs, there is a great emotional and spiritual need in their lives. This need can be met through faith in Jesus Christ, and we are trying to communicate that truth in any way possible."