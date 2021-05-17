City Council to hear presentation regarding proposed amendments to city charter

The San Marcos City Council will receive a presentation regarding proposed amendments to the city charter, including a longer Mayoral term and a possible study to transition to single member city council districts.

The councilmembers will hear the presentation of the final report from the 2021 Charter Review Commission during Tuesday’s meeting. The council will discuss the proposed amendments and provide direction to staff.

The 2021 Charter Review Commission held a series of seven meetings to consider possible amendments to the San Marcos City Charter, completing their work on May 10.

The commission proposed 13 different amendments to the city charter. The commission proposed an amendment that states that councilmembers may serve no more than three consecutive terms of office. Another amendment extends the term of office for Mayor from two years to four year, effective at the regular election for mayor in the November 2024 election.

The final report also proposes a recommendation to study possible transition to single member council districts.

In other business, the city council will consider the approval of an interlocal agreement and memorandum of understanding between the City of San Marcos and Hays County related to the Cape’s Dam Complex.

The purpose of the MOU is to provide a framework for collaboration and cost-sharing regarding the proposed rehabilitation of the Cape’s Dam Complex, according to the council’s meeting packet.

Councilmembers will discuss a section of the city code regarding the possession of or shooting spearguns in the San Marcos River. According to Section 58.058 of the city code, “it is unlawful for any person to possess or shoot a speargun while in or upon the San Marcos River without a program permit issued by the department.”

The council will hold a discussion supporting the Military Order of the Purple Heart-Nation Purple Heart Trail Program and seek designation as a Purple Heart City on said trail. The discussion, which stems from a resolution from the city’s Veteran Affairs Advisory Committee, requests permission from the city council to seek designation as a “Purple Heart City;” annually proclaim August 7 as “National Purple Heart Day” in San Marcos; and recommend appropriating funds to purchase and install signage to indicate to residents and visitors that San Marcos is a “Purple Heart City.”

The council will also hold a discussion regarding the city’s Cite and Release Ordinance and provide direction to the city manager.

The council will consider the creation of a city council committee known as the COVID-19 Recovery Committee, including appointment of no more than three councilmembers and define the scope and purpose of the committee.

On consent, the council will consider approval of several items regarding the La Cima Fire Station Subdivision located at the intersection of West Centerpoint Road and Flint Ridge Road. They’ll also consider approving an ordinance that creates a new division in the city code regarding clean air, and an ordinance that would exempt motor-assisted scooters provided by a commercial scooter company from the prohibition against commercially owned scooters on public property, streets and sidewalks in the city.

Staff will also present to the council and hold a public hearing to receive citizen comment on the housing and community development needs and the selection of proposed activities for $755,351 in new funding and $56,932.87 to be reallocated in the 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Action Plan.

Residents can watch Tuesday’s meeting online at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10 beginning at 6 p.m.

Anyone wishing to participate in public comment should email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday. A call in number to join by phone or link will be provided for participation on a mobile device, laptop or desktop computer.