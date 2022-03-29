Commissioners recognize ‘Lights Out Hays County’ months

The Hays County Commissioners Court recognized the Hays County Friends of the Night Sky (HCFNS) by declaring March through June 15, 2022, and Aug. 15 through Nov. 2022 as “Lights Out Hays County” months.

One of the many goals in reducing light pollution is to protect large bird migrations from the hazardous environment that it creates.

“We are asking for nonessential lights to be turned off,” said Cindy Luongo Cassidy of HCFNS

The court also accepted the Fiscal Year 2021 Hays County Annual Comprehensive Financial Report following a presentation from Jeremy Barbatto, a representative from the financial consulting firm, ABIP, PC.

Hays County has previously achieved certificates of excellence for financial reporting for seven years in a row and is aiming to receive another this coming fiscal year.

The county’s financial statement will be presented to the Government Finance Officers Association for an award.

“I’m just reviewing it one last time and then I’ll send it out, email it out to everybody and post it on our website,” Hays County Auditor Marisol Villarreal-Alonzo said.

During the meeting, Director of Countywide Operations Tammy Crumley gave an update on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

According to Crumley, an additional $76,711.61 had been allocated as of Wednesday, March 23, making a total of $2,020,388 in allocated funds from the ERAP so far.

There are approximately 400 open tickets with 130 pending citizen completion, 25 under auditor’s review and 230 under caseworker review.

Crumley also reported that the Ardurra Group is currently working to send out emails and letters for distribution to be sent out to renters, landlords and school officials for school parents.

Following the report, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra brought a federally funded program to light that assists homeowners.

“I had meetings over the last month with the State of Texas, specifically that program and I’m happy to announce that everyone who is in Hays County who is currently behind on their mortgage, we actually entered into a partnership with them, our tax office has entered into a partnership with the state,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Walt Smith said. “Any letter that is received by a homeowner pursuant to them either being behind on their taxes or if they’re at default on their last tax bill, there’s actually direct information on that letter to that program.”

The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund Program assists in a number of ways including mortgage loans, property taxes, utilities and HOA fees.

Smith went on to say that he is in the process of working with the state to establish permanent pop-up processing centers for those without internet access that want to sign up for the program.

More information on the program can be found at https://www.texashomeownerassistance.com.

For the complete agenda and meeting, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.