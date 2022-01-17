Commissioners to recognize National Crime Stoppers Month

The Hays County Commissioners Court will begin its Tuesday meeting with a proclamation to declare January 2022 as National Crime Stoppers Month.

According to the proclamation, “Since 1981, the Hays County Crime Stoppers program has empowered the citizens of Hays County to take a stand against crime and reclaim their sense of safety. Crime Stoppers brings together citizens, law enforcement agencies, the media, businesses, and educational institutions to solve crimes, catch criminals, and make our communities safer.”

Following the proclamation, there will be a presentation recognizing the County Clerk's Office for receiving the Five Star Exemplary Award from the Texas Department of State Health Services - Vital Statistics Section.

During the meeting, County Judge Ruben Becerra is set to use his Community Program Expense for the Dunbar Heritage Association for $500.

The Dunbar Heritage Association was established in 1999 by Harvey Miller. The charitable organization promotes, organizes and raises awareness for several traditions and celebrations in San Marcos including the Martin Luther King Holiday Celebration, Black History Month and Juneteenth.

During the meeting, the commissioners are expected to authorize the execution of a resolution and submission of a grant application to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, Justice Assistance Grant Program.

The grant application is for the continuation of the Hays County Mental Health Crisis Intervention program in the amount of $58,405.90 and will provide continued funding for a certified mental health professional position within the Hays County Sheriff's Office that would assess and provide resources to those in the field who are experiencing a crisis.

The court is also set to approve specifications for the request for proposal (RFQ) regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Program Manager and authorize Purchasing to solicit for bids and advertise.

There will be a discussion and possible action regarding the approval of the Joint Election Resolution for the conduct of the Joint Primary Election being held by the Republican Party and Democratic Party on March 1, 2022.

There will also be discussion and possible action to create an RFQ to bring broadband to rural parts of Hays County using the American Rescue Plan Act, State, and/or Build Back Better Funds.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.