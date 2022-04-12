Dripping Springs Education Foundation Denim & Diamonds Gala a big success

The Dripping Springs Education Foundation hosted its Denim & Diamonds Gala on Friday.

Approximately $285,000 were raised during the event.

“We are blown away by the support of Dripping Springs and the generosity we have received from our community. The Denim & Diamonds Gala at Camp Lucy was a smashing success and all of the funds raised will go back to DSISD to support our Mental Health Services Initiative, as well as our Teacher and Student grant programs,” DSEF Executive Director Audrey Pendergrass said.