Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

Dripping Springs Education Foundation Denim & Diamonds Gala a big success

Tue, 04/12/2022 - 7:25pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Dripping Springs Education Foundation hosted its Denim & Diamonds Gala on Friday.

Approximately $285,000 were raised during the event.

“We are blown away by the support of Dripping Springs and the generosity we have received from our community. The Denim & Diamonds Gala at Camp Lucy was a smashing success and all of the funds raised will go back to DSISD to support our Mental Health Services Initiative, as well as our Teacher and Student grant programs,” DSEF Executive Director Audrey Pendergrass said. 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022