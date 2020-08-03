DRIVE-THRU BBQ: Hays County law enforcement holds free meal event in Kyle

Motorists near the North Hays Optimist Fields on Goforth Road in Kyle may have thought a celebrity was in town based on the long line of traffic. But, what they discovered was free barbecue courtesy of a grant provided by Capitol Area Housing Finance Corporation.

The corporation asked Hays County law enforcement officials, including the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, San Marcos Police Department, Kyle Police Department, Buda Police Department, several Constable’s Offices and others, to provide a free meal to the community and its citizens during this difficult time of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event took place Sunday and is the second of four planned events scheduled throughout the county. Approximately 1,600 BBQ plates — including chicken, sausage, beans, potato salad, pickles, onions and water — were distributed.

San Marcos BBQ volunteered to cook all of the chicken and beans for all four of the events.

"It was a great turnout, "Sheriff Gary Cutler said. "I was very happy."