Hawaiian Bros to open San Marcos location on Tuesday

The popular Hawaiian fast casual concept, Hawaiian Bros, will open its second restaurant in Texas on Tuesday, June 8 at 1439 North Interstate 35 in San Marcos.

The restaurant’s concept features a striking design and island vibe with a kitchen void of freezers, fryers and microwaves. Prepared fresh daily, Hawaiian Bros offers authentic island comfort food in the form of traditional Hawaiian plate lunches as well as sides.

The first Hawaiian Bros opened in Kansas City in 2018 by brothers, Cameron and Tyler McNie, and has quickly become a staple for those who are looking for unique, consistent, high-quality food in a fast casual setting. Prior to opening their first location, the brothers were personally taught traditional Hawaiian recipes and cooking techniques used by native Hawaiians for generations.

Today, the classic Hawaiian plate lunch that remains an essential part of Hawaiian culture consists of fresh, flavorful meats, like slow-roasted pulled pork and marinated teriyaki chicken, along with traditional side dishes such as jasmine rice and tangy macaroni salad. It is the beloved comfort food one may eat with your Ohana — (Hawaiian for “Family”).

Standout items on the menu include Huli Huli Chicken — Hawaiian Bros’ signature dish, marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh; Luau Pig — slow roasted Kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt; Molokai Chicken — sweet and spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat; Honolulu Chicken — savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame; Macaroni Salad — a classic Hawaiian side featuring Hawaiian Bros’ secret blend of spices; Spam Musubi — rice, seared spam glazed in teriyaki sauce and wrapped in seaweed; and for dessert you can’t forget the delicious Dole Soft Serve — a tropical soft serve. All plate lunches are available in small, classic and large sizes and come with white rice, macaroni salad, and your choice of protein.

Hawaiian Bros will host three VIP events at the San Marcos location prior to opening featuring complimentary meals including a First Responders/Medical Personnel event on Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Staff and Students (Teachers, Admins, etc.) event on Saturday, June 5 from 5 – 8 p.m., and Local Businesses event on Sunday, June 6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The grand opening is Tuesday, June 8 at 11 a.m. where the first 100 customers in line get a gift card between $25 - $500 and one grand prize winner gets free Hawaiian Bros for a year.