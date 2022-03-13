Hays County Crime Stoppers offers springs break ‘special’

Need to get away?

Hays County Crime Stoppers is offering a “spring break vacation package” for those with outstanding warrants.

“This Spring Break special starts with front door pick up service by a uniformed driver,” the organization said. “Staff provides each vacationer with commemorative platinum or black titanium bracelets. A luxury SUV or sports car will transport vacationers to an exotic, all-inclusive resort with a minimum one-night stay. If that’s not enough vacationers will relax in a spa and exercise with unique state of the art equipment. Award winning chefs prepare all meals. But wait, there’s a bonus, a professional photographer will be there to take photos to keep these special memories forever.”

Anyone wanting to submit information can download the P3Tips app or visit https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=224&CX-=56899A or call 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

Hays County Crime Stoppers said callers will remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.

lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter: @LanceWinter