Hays County Crime Stoppers partners with SMPD to help solve Iconic Village Fire arson case

It’s been nearly four years since the deadliest fire in San Marcos history, and law enforcement officials are still looking for the perpetrators who caused the blaze that killed five people and injured several others at the Iconic Village Apartment complex.

The tragedy took place on July 20, 2018 and the Hays County Crime Stoppers are keeping it top of mind asking anyone with information that could lead them to those responsible to come forward.

“Although I was not the executive director at the time of the incident, I was serving as a sergeant with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office when it occurred,” said Jeff Jordan, Executive Director of the Hays County Crime Stoppers. “Incidents such as the Iconic Village fire leave long scars on people, families, friends, and communities.”

Jordan said anyone with tips or leads that could result in an arrest or indictment of the person causing this terrible event, opens the door for families and loved ones to truly begin the healing process.

“Tips have already started coming in and being forwarded for investigation,” Jordan said. “We are asking anyone with information to come forward and provide it. They may have that one piece that will allow investigators to solve the case and hold the actor accountable. Solving this case will help so many who knew Haley Frizzell, Dru Estes, David Angel Ortiz, Belinda Moats, and James Phillip Miranda find closure.”

Jordan said anyone with information should contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324- TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, or by using the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

Four Years Ago

In the early morning hours of Friday, July 20, 2018, a large fire broke out at the Iconic Village Apartments.

The blaze, which was later determined to be set intentionally, killed five — Haley Frizzell, 19, Dru Estes, 20, David Angel Ortiz, 21, Belinda Moats, 21 and James Phillip Miranda, 23 — while injuring seven others and displacing approximately 200 residents.

On Aug. 2, 2019, former San Marcos Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner announced that the reward for finding the person, or persons, responsible for the Iconic Village fire has increased to $110,000.

Kistner said the increase in the reward was a collaborative effort between the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, City of San Marcos, San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, the families of Frizzell and Ortiz, and an anonymous donor from within the San Marcos business community.