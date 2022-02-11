Hays County Crime Stoppers proposes unique Valentine’s Day offer

Unconventional thinking often yields surprising results. That's what the Hays County Crime Stoppers were thinking when they made a special Valentine’s Day offer on Facebook. The message was directed at jilted lovers whose former significant others have outstanding warrants.

The message, though humorous, is clear.

“Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” the post reads. “This Valentine’s Day Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious 5-star accommodations and professional glamor shots. This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.”

Jeff Jordan, Sergeant for the Hays County Sheriff’s Department and Executive Director for the Hays County Crime Stoppers, said he’d seen similar posts like this before.

“I came across this, it was something that Odessa Crime Stoppers had posted,” Jordan said. “Then Laredo Crime Stoppers had taken it and ran with it; it was too good to pass up and funny. So, I borrowed and changed it up for Hays County.”

Jordan said it’s gotten people talking about Crime Stoppers whether in Hays County or just Crime Stoppers in general.

“The vast majority of people are finding it hilarious,” he said. “Some have asked if this is good for only Hays County or if it was good for another county? It tells me people are thinking about it; it’s another way to empower them to fight back.”

Jordan said when responding he emphasized this was for felony warrants or criminal activity that's going on and that respondents remained completely anonymous.

“Anonymity for people is important,” Jordan said. “They may be a victim or fear retaliation.”

Jordan said they are thankful to have received some tips with active warrants on some perpetrators, and though they weren't currently on their most wanted list, they were referred to the appropriate agencies.

“The biggest plus with this has been that people are talking about Crime Stoppers,” Jordan said. “We've also gone through some of the roughest times in recent history with COVID, I think everybody needs a good laugh. If this helps, then it’s great.”

The Facebook offer by the HCCS said it was a deal too “sweet” to pass up.

“We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don't blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up,” HCCS said on Facebook. “Operators are standing by. Call 1-800-324-TIPS (8477) Download the app : P3Tips. Submit online: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=224&CX=56899A."

And if you have a warrant, Jordan recommends you turn yourself in before your spurned lover does.