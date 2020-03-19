Hays County Food Bank prepares to help community as coronavirus concerns continue

The Hays County Food Bank said while it hasn't had a “mad rush” at its facilities yet, it anticipates the need to grow as more people are forced to stay home from work and have a harder time providing for their families' needs.

“Nobody knows how long this will last,” Communications Coordinator Mallory Best said of COVID-19. “But however long it is, we’re here to help.”

Here are some recommendations from HCFB:

All distributions will be bagged and dispersed through a drive-thru with limited interpersonal contact. Distributions will remain at the same time and same locations, except for the March 18 night distribution. It will be at the San Marcos (Lion's Club) Recreation Hall at 170 Charles Austin Dr. at 6 p.m.

If you are sick, do not go to a distribution. Designate a proxy to pick up on your behalf.

If you are at a higher risk for contacting this virus (60+, have asthma, have COPD, etc.), please designate a proxy to pick up on your behalf.

Offices are closed to the public. We are accepting donations, but please call to schedule a drop-off time at 512-392-8300 x230. You can also donate online.

Needs include shelf-stable items, specifically: canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon), mixed veggies, fruits, soups and tomato products. We are unable to pick up as much from HEB stores and Sam's Club as they are unable to give us much, if anything, right now. Please call to schedule your drop-off time.

Needed also is hand soap, sanitizer and gloves for our staff and volunteers to use at distributions to keep everyone as safe as possible.

All nutrition classes are canceled until the end of April.

If you are healthy and would like to volunteer, we need your help. http:// haysfoodbank.org/give-time.aspx

We need clean grocery bags (plastic, paper or reusable) to distribute food in. They can be dropped off at the food bank. All distributions right now are bagged, so if any organizations have bags they would like to donate, we would be incredibly grateful.

Check our phone system, social media and website for any changes in distributions.

“These are unprecedented times,” Best said. “But our community is strong, and together we will get through this.”