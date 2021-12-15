Above, several dogs and cats that are available for adoptions at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. Currently, the shelter has 73 dogs/puppies and 59 cats/kittens available for adoption or are currently in foster care. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
Holiday season marks time to adopt pet from San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter
‘Tis the season and a perfect time for pet adoption. Nowhere is there a better selection of furry friends for the family than at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.
According to Maddie Spencer, the shelter's communication specialist, there’s a wonderful selection of both dogs and cats, perfect for that Christmas morning surprise.
“We have 73 dogs/puppies and 59 cats/kittens available for adoption at the shelter or in foster care,” Spencer said. “On Wednesday, Dec. 22 — we’re normally closed on Wednesday’s — but we’re having a bonus adoption day, so we’ll be open from noon to 5 p.m.”
Spencer said there are a lot of ways folks can become involved with the shelter, whether it’s becoming a foster family, volunteering or to donate. For more information contact the shelter at 512-805-2650.