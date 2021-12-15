Holiday season marks time to adopt pet from San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

‘Tis the season and a perfect time for pet adoption. Nowhere is there a better selection of furry friends for the family than at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

According to Maddie Spencer, the shelter's communication specialist, there’s a wonderful selection of both dogs and cats, perfect for that Christmas morning surprise.

“We have 73 dogs/puppies and 59 cats/kittens available for adoption at the shelter or in foster care,” Spencer said. “On Wednesday, Dec. 22 — we’re normally closed on Wednesday’s — but we’re having a bonus adoption day, so we’ll be open from noon to 5 p.m.”

Spencer said there are a lot of ways folks can become involved with the shelter, whether it’s becoming a foster family, volunteering or to donate. For more information contact the shelter at 512-805-2650.