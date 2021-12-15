Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, several dogs and cats that are available for adoptions at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. Currently, the shelter has 73 dogs/puppies and 59 cats/kittens available for adoption or are currently in foster care. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

Holiday season marks time to adopt pet from San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Wed, 12/15/2021 - 7:08pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, December 15, 2021

‘Tis the season and a perfect time for pet adoption. Nowhere is there a better selection of furry friends for the family than at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

According to Maddie Spencer, the shelter's communication specialist, there’s a wonderful selection of both dogs and cats, perfect for that Christmas morning surprise.

“We have 73 dogs/puppies and 59 cats/kittens available for adoption at the shelter or in foster care,” Spencer said. “On Wednesday, Dec. 22 — we’re normally closed on Wednesday’s — but we’re having a bonus adoption day, so we’ll be open from noon to 5 p.m.”

Spencer said there are a lot of ways folks can become involved with the shelter, whether it’s becoming a foster family, volunteering or to donate. For more information contact the shelter at 512-805-2650.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021