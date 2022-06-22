INSTALLATION CELEBRATION: Lions Club honors members, welcomes new officers at banquet

It was an evening of celebration as the Lions Club of San Marcos gathered to honor those who excelled in both service to its club and community, while welcoming aboard new officers for the coming year.

On Monday, during its installation banquet on the campus of San Marcos Academy, the Lions Club recognized several individuals with awards, including for the first time ever, the Jack Weich Award.

The Jack Weich Award was established in 1994 by the Board of Directors of the Texas Lions Camp to pay tribute to the founder of the camp and to provide the means for improvements to the camp programs and facilities. Lion Jack served as the President of the Board of Texas Lions Camp for its first five years. This award is one of the most prestigious awards in Texas. Those who received the award were John Bilodeau, Marcus Montondon, and Rowe Ray.

The Lion of the Year Award was given to Ryan Spencer, while a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellowship Award was presented to Lions Past District Governor - (PDG) Larkin Smith. The President’s Award went to Rowe Ray, and the Immediate Past President Award went to Dennis Gutierrez.

PDG Larkin Smith inducted the officers for 2022-23 during the ceremony. They are:

President - Mike Thrasher

1st VP - Lance Winter

2nd VP - Bill Hull

3rd VP - Ryan Spencer

Treasurer - Joe Kenworthy

Secretary - Georganne Logue

Club Administrator - Dennis Gutierrez

Service Chair - PDG Michael Smith

Marketing Chair - Lance Winter

Membership Chair - PDG Larkin Smith

Lion Tamer - George Landry

Tail Twister - Corey Wheeler

LCIF - PDG Michael Smith

Immediate Past President- Dennis Gutierrez

Board Members 2022-2024

John Bilodeau

James Bryant

Stephen Sundquist