Murder of 41-year-old man is under investigation

The San Marcos Police Department said it is investigating the alleged murder of a 41-year-old man.

The investigation is connected to a call for police that occurred early Saturday.

The call resulted in SMPD taking steps to alert the public that it would be necessary to shut down State Highway 123 in both directions, in the vicinity of Redwood Road and Old Bastrop Road, while officers continued what appeared to be a homicide investigation.

'Law enforcement is on the scene searching for the suspect. As a result, the area is expected to remain closed for an extended period during the investigation,' police stated on Facebook Saturday.

On Sunday, the San Marcos Police Department announced that the man found on Saturday was identified as 41-year-old Nathaniel Hudson, no address listed.

The police said the highway was reopened at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday.

Throughout the weekend, police said there did not appear to be a threat to the public in connection with the incident.

In response to a request Monday for information regarding any possible apprehension of suspects or arrests in connection to the death of Hudson, city officials stated that the investigation was ongoing and that police would not be offering additional information.

“We plan on releasing more information Tuesday,” city officials stated.