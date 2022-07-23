Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

OVER THE RAINBOW: Broke Thespian Theatre Company performs free showings of The Wizard of Oz

Sat, 07/23/2022 - 3:01pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com
Saturday, July 23, 2022

The Broke Thespian’s Theatre Company performed The Wizard of Oz on Friday as a part of a six-performance run.

The final weekend takes place July 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. on the San Marcos Plaza Park Stage located at 206 N. CM Allen Parkway.

The production features an ensemble cast of more than two dozen performers — both veteran and first-timers — and includes residents from San Marcos, Austin, Seguin, Leander and Kyle. The group ranges in age from five to sixty-something.

The Broke Thespians Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization founded in 2019 dedicated to enriching the San Marcos community with performance and visual arts.  

