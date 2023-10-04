Police seek tips in murder investigation

The San Marcos Police Department is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating a man who they said is connected to the murder of Nathaniel Lamart Hudson, 41.

In a press release, police stated they hope the public may help them find Ray Robert Saenz, Jr., 18, who they allege is wanted in connection to the homicide that occurred Saturday, Sept. 30. Police said that Saenz may be armed and investigators do consider him dangerous, and therefore advise the public to be cautious if they believe they may know this individual.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Sept. 30, San Marcos Police stated that they responded to an apartment complex on State Highway 123.

At that time, SMPD also alerted the public that it would be necessary to shut down State Highway 123 in both directions, in the vicinity of Redwood Road and Old Bastrop Road, while officers worked the homicide investigation.

Officers stated that upon arrival they found an adult male deceased in an apartment unit.

He was later identified on Sunday as Hudson, and police did not indicate whether he or Saenz were living at the complex. Police said that efforts to provide Hudson with CPR and other lifesaving measures were conducted by medical personnel at the scene.

Police said that bullet holes were visible in the dining area of the apartment and several shell casings were collected by police during their investigation.

According to police, information obtained by investigators points to the possibility that Hudson and Saenz were acquainted prior to the shooting, which investigators stated may have come following an altercation at the apartment complex.

Anyone who may know where Saenz is located is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-824-TIPS or CallCrimeStoppers.com. Individuals can submit a tip anonymously.