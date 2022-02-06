Readers to see changes coming to Daily Record in next few issues

It’s said change is inevitable — and over the last few years we’ve seen a lot of them.

Readers of the San Marcos Daily Record have been the best at adapting to change. W e ’ v e asked a lot of you during the pandemic, and again w h e n Mother Nature had her grip on us during the snow and ice storm. Still, you supported us.

In the days to come you’ll notice another change — just ever so slight — in the width of the newspaper, it’s a little narrower. If you read other newspapers in the area, well then you won’t notice much — it’s the same as theirs.

Why the change? Due to the increase in newsprint cost we were left with little choice. It’s just that simple.

You won’t miss out on anything as it relates to the local news, sports, photography, and advertising. It’s all there — just on a page one-inch narrower.

We thank you for your understanding and continued support as we make this transition.

Lance Winter Publisher, San Marcos Publishing

lwinter @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @LanceWinter