ROTARY RECOGNITION: Rotary Club begins new year, installs board members

The Rotary Club of San Marcos celebrated another year of accomplishments during its installation of officers. The event took place on Friday at the Price Center where outgoing president Bruce Smith handed over the reins to incoming president, John Hardy.

During Smith’s year the club set more than a dozen goals easily surpassing each which included a gift of $25,577 to the Rotary Foundation and a $7,418 contribution to the Polio Plus campaign.

Above, Rotary Club member Jason Dixon pins new President John Hardy.

Several awards were given including a large group for perfect attendance as well as several Paul Harris Fellowships – (PHF). The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation

Julie Hollar pins Bruce Smith as the club’s outgoing president.

Rotary established the recognition in 1957 to encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions to what was then the Foundation’s only program, Rotary Foundation Fellowships for Advanced Study, the precursor to Ambassadorial Scholarships.

Board members inducted were: John Hardy, president; Peter, Baen, president-elect; Bruce Smith, immediate past president; Cody Lock, treasurer; Sean Locker, secretary; Ben Duncan, Sergeant-at-arms; Jimmy Cobb, Rotary Foundation; Dale Kelley, director; and Scott Yarbrough, director.