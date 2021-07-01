'SERVICE ABOVE SELF': Rotary Club of San Marcos hosts celebration, installation banquet

Rotary opens opportunities.

Gregory Ross, outgoing president of the Rotary Club of San Marcos, told a packed Price Center on Wednesday Rotary opens opportunities locally, nationally and internationally. During their celebration and installation banquet Ross looked over the past year citing the clubs’ accomplishments during a year filled with challenges brought about by the global pandemic.

“What a year,” Ross said. “We began our centennial year and lived through the corona virus pandemic, not yet contained globally.”

Ross said meetings were certainly a challenge as they navigated through their experience with zoom, meeting at the San Marcos Academy and having hybrid meetings that included mask and intermittent internet issues for those attending remotely.

“We completed and started a number of projects and had a very successful golf tournament,” Ross added. “We also had a 'pints for polio' event that netted around $3,000.”

The club provided scholarships to nine students totaling $20,750 while winning District 5080’s Superhero challenge.

“We also added San Marcos Academy Early Act to Travis Early Act and Texas State Rotaract,” Ross said. We’re also preparing for Rise Against Hunger major project in October, to provide 15,000 plus food packets.”

Over the year, the club grew its membership and established a new weekly digital newsletter created by club member and incoming president Bruce Smith.

Amy Bawcom was awarded Rotarian of the Year while Don Nash received the Eagle Award for years of distinguished service.

Other gifts and recognitions were given to: Bruce Smith, president-elect; John Hardy, Sgt.-at-Arms; Araceli Aguilar, director; Robert Pfeiffer, director; Scott Yarbrough, director; Clay Sullivan, director; Amy Bawcom, secretary; Don Nash, treasurer; Lance Winter, past president and public relations — Wednesday Club; Seth Worley, centennial committee; Julie Hollar, service projects; Peter Baen, membership; and Lisa Brown, past president — Friday Club.

During Wednesday's banquet, Ross spoke of the club's 100 years of service above self.

“The Rotary Club of San Marcos was formed in Dec. 1921, so this is our centennial year,” he said. “During that time our clubs were divided into two for a period of 35 years, to reflect our growing local population. During that time both clubs remained committed to our ideals of service above self, working on various community projects and always ready to cooperate and support each other’s endeavors.”

He said the past year both clubs came to the decision to merge back together for improved and sustained impact in service to our community.

“While I can take no credit for this move, I am proud that it happened on my watch and consider it to have the greatest potential impact for Rotary’s service in San Marcos in the future,” Ross added.

