Sundance Records announces return, sets pop-up shop at local bar

Sundance Records will make a return to San Marcos.

Tomas Escalante, friend of Sundance Records' late owner Bobby Barnard, announced the record shop’s comeback in a recently released YouTube video.

“We’re going to bring this sign back to where it belongs to San Marcos, Texas with the opening of Sundance Record Lagoon,” Escalante said while picking up the Sundance Record’s sign. “We’ll be seeing you soon.”

The store will open in June 2021 at 241 N. LBJ St. To mark the return of the record store, which closed in 2012, a pop-up shop opened Tuesday night at Zelicks Ice House. The pop-up sold merchandise from the store such as vintage records, posters, San Marcos memorabilia, and featured live DJ sets.

The pop-up shop will be open again from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday at Zelicks, 336 W. Hopkins St..