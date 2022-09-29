Wimberley ISD teacher arrested for assault, placed on administrative leave

A Wimberley ISD teacher was arrested and charged with assault – offensive contact, according to arrest affidavits.

David Schachter, 53, was booked into the Hays County jail and released on Wednesday. Schachter has pleaded not guilty.

“David Schachter began employment at Wimberley ISD in August of 2022,” said Allen Bruggman, Communications Director for WISD. “Mr. Schachter was immediately placed on administrative leave in early September when the district learned of allegations of inappropriate conduct.

He has since resigned his position and is no longer working in the district. WISD has worked in cooperation with local law enforcement throughout the investigation process.”

The Daily Record will update this story as more information becomes available.