FAREWELL TO A FRIEND

It’s been said Angels walk among us. Well, I can tell you without a doubt it’s true.

Here at the Daily Record our Angel came to us in an unconventional form. He had stripes, long legs, a bushy tail, and beautiful green eyes.

It began almost two years ago when our Circulation Manager Karen George was walking into the building when a thin, sort of scraggly, unassuming cat followed right in behind her. It was as if the cat knew just who to gravitate too.

The two forged an instant bond and before we all knew it, we had a mascot, his name was Daily.

He couldn’t have joined our ranks at a better time, there was a great deal of uncertainty afoot. The coronavirus had just begun, business was being shuttered, it just seemed … chaotic.

Over the next year we had a crippling ice and snowstorm, the coronavirus was mutating, businesses were still struggling. But despite that, Daily was there for us, dispensing what could only be described as love and comfort. He would traverse the building front to back, always seeming to know who needed attention.

It was a real treat, too. Daily would visit our individual desk while we were working, and commence with a serenade of purring followed by nuzzling or maybe a nap.

If that wasn’t peculiar enough, to make sure Daily had enough sunlight, Karen taught him how to walk on a leash while wearing a stylish monogrammed harness. He loved it!

We all knew Daily loved Karen the most and it was easy to see why as she doted on him. We didn’t mind, were we just glad to be a part of this unusual cat’s life. Never have any of us known an animal so loving.

This week our beloved Daily went back to heaven to be with the Angels as he apparently had a preexisting ailment we were unaware of. Our hearts are broken but we’re so thankful we were able to share in his best life — if only for a while.