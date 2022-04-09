Longtime designer says farewell to Daily Record

I am so grateful to have worked for the San Marcos Daily Record for almost six years. It seems to have gone by quickly and the people that I have worked with and met along the way will be cherished forever.

As someone who was not born in San Marcos and did not grow up here, I really appreciate the community for embracing me and making me feel welcomed and at home here. San Marcos is truly a special place and the people here are the best part. I’ve met lifelong friends in the community through Texas State, local events and working at the paper.

The growth that I have experienced working here in the community is immeasurable and I look forward to continuing that growth as a Marketing Communications Specialist in Austin.

I started working at the Record in 2016 as an intern near the end of my undergrad career at Texas State University and have taken on many different roles since then including reporting, taking photos, designing graphics and managing social media. Most people think of newsrooms as those that they see on TV or in movies.

As my time with the Daily Record comes to a close, I want to urge the community to continue supporting this news organization and all of the hard workers covering breaking news, emergency situations, severe weather, local events, local government meetings and writing features on local artists and businesses. Subscribe, purchase an ad, send news tips, letters to the editor, cookies, donuts or a thank you note — it means a lot to us to continue keeping the community informed.

The Daily Record has a much smaller staff and we appreciate all of the support from the community. Our job is to keep the community informed. We work for you all. There are tough stories to cover. There are fun stories to cover. But — it’s not always fun or easy and your support means more than we can express.

Working and volunteering in the San Marcos community has been an honor. I’m sad to go but have been so grateful for the opportunity to work with and serve the San Marcos community. I’ll still be around at some local events, say hi if you see me.