Texas State, SMU season opener returned to original date

After announcing plans to move the 2020 football season opener against SMU up to Aug. 29 last week, Texas State reversed course on Monday, moving the game back to its original date of Sept. 5.

The decision was made after the cancellation of the Mid-American Conference’s fall sports season, which eliminated the Bobcats’ home game against Ohio that was set for Sept. 26.

“We are very disappointed that we have lost the Ohio return game,” director of athletics Larry Teis said in a statement. “We have an open date in September that gives us some flexibility.”

Texas State will detail safety protocols for gameday procedures, including capacity limitations for Bobcat Stadium, at a later date. However, head coach Jake Spavital said Thursday he anticipates fans to be allowed to attend the game, with a maximum capacity being set between 25-50%.

“We are pleased that we still have six home games,” Teis said. “Things are changing daily, and we will keep our fans updated.”