Dripping Springs man dies of COVID-19; County reports 82 new cases Friday

A Dripping Springs man in his 60s died from COVID-19, marking the 106th coronavirus-related fatality in Hays County.

The Hays County Local Health Department also tallied 82 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 65 recoveries, eight hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Friday.

There are currently 785 active coronavirus cases — a 16-case increase since Thursday — and there have been 7,644 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14. The local health department also reported that there have been 1,113 active cases over the last 21 days — a 17-case decrease since Thursday. The county reported that there have been 915 probable cases spanning from April through Dec. 4.

There are currently 15 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 445 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 6,753 residents recover from the disease as of Friday.

The local health department has received 53,442 negative tests and there have been 61,086 tests administered in Hays County. Following its weekly internal audit, the county removed 30 cases from the cumulative total.

Epidemiologist Ian Harris stated that COVID-19 remains “very active” in Hays County.

“We want to keep encouraging the community to practice the recommended safety precautions,” Harris said. “With the holidays approaching and the year coming to an end, it is important we work together and not get complacent.”

San Marcos, which has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county, saw a one-case decrease in active cases on Friday. There are currently 74 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 3,123 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 2,474 total cases, including 314 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,259 total cases and currently has 212 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 283 total cases and has 92 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 47 active cases and has had 165 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 155 total cases, including 19 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 85 total cases and has 21 active cases. Niederwald has had 35 total cases and has three active cases. Uhland has had 23 total cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases. Manchaca has had nine total cases, including one active case. Bear Creek has had three total cases. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,494 total cases tallied as of Friday.

According to the local health department, 1,207 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Nine-hundred-eighty-nine people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Nine-hundred-fifty-nine residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Seven-hundred-fifty-five county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 484 are 60-69 years old, 258 are 70-79 years old, 316 are 9 years old or younger and 170 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,974 females and 3,670 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 45.6% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 28.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 26.2% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 68.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 28.3% are unknown or not specified, 2.3% are Black and 0.7% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,228,812 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 22,255 fatalities and an estimated 1,012,700 recoveries from the disease as of press time on Friday. There are currently 9,015 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,162 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,1087 among students and 75 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Friday. There are currently 115 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 55% capacity in November, the district is reporting seven active COVID-19 cases — four among students and three among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.