Hays County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported its second largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 17 new lab-confirmed cases Thursday.

The county has seen 35 new cases over the last two days, marking the largest two-day increase in cases. There have now been 314 total coronavirus cases in Hays County since the first diagnosis of the disease on March 14, including 146 active cases.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said the local health department has received 3,714 negative tests and is currently waiting on 23 pending test results.

Schneider added that two county residents who were hospitalized with complications caused by COVID-19 were discharged but one new person was admitted. There are currently four county residents hospitalized because of the disease and there have been 29 total hospitalizations.

Hays County has had three COVID-19-related fatalities — A woman in her 80s who was living with a relative in Buda, a Wimberley resident in their 90s and a San Marcos resident who was in their 60s.

Kyle reported an additional 10 virus cases Thursday, raising its total case count to 160 with 87 active cases. San Marcos recorded four new COVID-19 cases and has now had 83 total cases and has 32 active cases. Buda has seen three new coronavirus cases since Wednesday, increasing its total case count to 41 and active count to 19.

Wimberley has seen 11 total and four active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had seven total virus cases and has three active cases. Dripping Springs has had six total cases and has one active case. Driftwood and Niederwald have had two total cases each. Bear Creek and Uhland have each seen one total case.

One-hundred-seventy-three females and 141 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

Six county residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday fall into the 20-29 age range, which recently became the age group with the most cases within Hays County. Seventy-eight county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 20-29 years old.

Sixty-two county residents who have been diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Sixty residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Forty-five people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-six patients are 60-69 years old, 17 are between 10-19 years old, 11 are 70-79 years old, nine are 80 and older and six are 9 years old or younger.

According to the county, only 10 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled before becoming sick, while 304 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday. According to the DSHS, 59,776 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,601 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 38,905 Texans have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people.