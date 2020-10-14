2 Buda residents die from COVID-19; County records 26 new cases Wednesday

Two Buda residents have died from COVID-19, marking the 56th and 57th coronavirus-related fatalities in Hays County.

The Buda residents who died were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported 83 recoveries from COVID-19, 26 new lab-confirmed cases, one hospital discharge and one hospitalization on Wednesday

There are currently 830 active coronavirus cases — 59 fewer than Tuesday — and there have been 6,110 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14. The county also reported that there have been 311 active cases over the last 21 days — a five-case increase since Tuesday.

The local health department states that there have been 748 probable cases spanning from April through early October.

There are currently eight county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 355 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations recorded on Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 5,223 residents recover from the disease following the 83 new recoveries tallied Wednesday.

The local health department has received 30,996 negative tests and there have been 37,106 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has seen the most coronavirus cases in the county but is no longer the city with the most active cases. The city currently has 109 active cases — 28 less than Tuesday — and has had 3,069 total cases as of Wednesday.

Kyle now has 486 active cases and has had 1,808 total. Buda has recorded 817 total cases and currently has 149 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 111 total cases and has 42 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 110 total cases, including seven active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has six active cases and has had 65 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 45 total cases and has 16 active cases. Niederwald has had 32 total cases and there is one active case. Uhland has had 20 total cases and has four active cases. Mountain City has had 12 total cases and has five active cases.

Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek has one active case and has had two total cases. Woodcreek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,290 total cases tallied as of Wednesday.

Nine-hundred-eighty-one county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Seven-hundred-eight people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Six-hundred-ninety-one residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-sixty-four county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 353 are 60-69 years old, 207 are 70-79 years old, 203 are 9 years old or younger and 113 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,193 females and 2,917 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 43.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 19.6% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 61.1% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36% are unknown or not specified, 2.3% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that there have now been 805,082 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 16,717 fatalities and there are 4,131 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 711,438 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 727 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 683 among students and 44 among faculty and staff — as of press time Wednesday. There are currently 59 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity on Oct. 5, the district is reporting three total onsite cases among staff members and students.