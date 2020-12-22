2 Hays County residents die of COVID-19, 166 recoveries reported Tuesday

Two Hays County residents have died of COVID-19, marking the 121st and 122nd coronavirus-related fatalities recorded in the county.

The Hays County Local Health Department stated that the county residents who died were a San Marcos woman in her 80s and a Kyle man in his 60s.

The county also reported an additional 166 recoveries, 165 new lab-confirmed coronavirus cases, eight hospitalizations and six hospital discharges on Tuesday.

Epidemiologist Ian Harris said Hays County residents should take all steps to avoid exposure from COVID-19, including washing hands and wearing masks.

“We strongly recommend staying home when possible, avoiding crowds and large gatherings and holding small holiday get togethers or celebrating virtually,” Harris said, adding that limited contact with others is important. “It’s up to each of us to do our part to protect the community and our loved ones.”

There are currently 1,428 active coronavirus cases — three fewer than Monday — and there have been 9,175 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus. The local health department also reported that there have been 1,892 active cases over the last 21 days — a 116-case decrease since Monday. The county stated that there have been 1,084 probable cases spanning from April through Dec. 22.

There are currently 27 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 499 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Tuesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

There have been 7,625 county residents who have recovered from the disease as of Tuesday.

The local health department has received 67,642 negative tests and there have been 76,817 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases with 38 new diagnoses reported Tuesday. There are currently 426 active cases — 27 more than Monday — and there have been 3,531 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 3,025 total cases, including 496 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,563 total cases and currently has 271 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 382 total cases and has 88 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 54 active cases and has had 233 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 194 total cases, including 37 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 113 total cases and has 23 active cases. Niederwald has had 47 total cases and has 11 active cases. Uhland has had 24 total cases and currently has one active case. Manchaca has recorded 17 total cases, including eight active cases. Maxwell has had 14 total cases and has four active cases.

Bear Creek currently has one active case and has tallied four total cases. Creedmoor has three total active cases. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,878 total cases tallied as of Tuesday.

According to the local health department, 1,471 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, while 1,213 people who have contracted the coronavirus are 40-49 years old and 1,193 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range.

Nine-hundred-six county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 582 are 60-69 years old, 440 are 9 years old or younger, 296 are 70-79 years old and 196 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 4,782 females and 4,393 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 47.3% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 31.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 21.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 72.5% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.3% are unknown or not specified, 2.5% are Black and 0.7% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,413,684 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 25,415 fatalities and an estimated 1,279,067 recoveries from the disease as of press time on Tuesday. There are currently 10,009 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,296 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,199 among students and 97 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Tuesday. There are currently 85 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

With its holiday break beginning Tuesday, San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 14 active COVID-19 cases — seven among faculty and staff and seven among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.