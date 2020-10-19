2 Hays County residents die from COVID-19, 6 new cases reported

Two Hays County residents died from COVID-19, marking the 62nd and 63rd coronavirus-related fatalities in the county.

The Hays County Local Health Department stated that the two residents who died were a San Marcos woman in her 70s and a Kyle woman in her 40s.

The county also reported 70 additional COVID-19 recoveries, six new cases, three hospital discharges and two hospitalizations on Monday, which included information from over the weekend.

There are currently 661 active coronavirus cases — 66 fewer than Friday — and there have been 6,161 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14. The county also reported that there have been 290 active cases over the last 21 days — a 33-case decrease since Friday.

The local health department states that there have been 751 probable cases spanning from April through October.

There are currently five county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 357 total hospitalizations after the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 5,437 residents recover from the disease following the 70 new recoveries tallied Monday.

The local health department has received 31,805 negative tests and there have been 37,966 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has seen the most coronavirus cases in the county but tallied less than 100 active cases on Monday. The city currently has 53 active cases — 23 less than Friday — and has had 3,092 total cases as of Monday.

Kyle now has 410 active cases and has had 1,822 total. Buda has recorded 825 total cases and currently has 121 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 113 total cases and has 40 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 110 total cases, including three active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has six active cases and has had 69 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 45 total cases and has 14 active cases. Niederwald has had 32 total cases and there is one active case. Uhland has had 20 total cases and has four active cases. Mountain City has had 12 total cases and has five active cases.

Manchaca has had nine total cases and has two active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek has one active case and has had two total cases. Woodcreek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,301 total cases tallied as of Monday.

Nine-hundred-ninety-three county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Seven-hundred-twelve people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Six-hundred-ninety-eight residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-sixty-nine county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 358 are 60-69 years old, 209 are 70-79 years old, 205 are 9 years old or younger and 116 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,219 females and 2,942 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 43.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 19.7% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 61.8% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 35.4% are unknown or not specified, 2.3% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that there have now been 828,527 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 17,022 fatalities and there are 4,319 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 729,762 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 742 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 698 among students and 44 among faculty and staff — as of Monday. There are currently 60 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity on Oct. 5, the district is reporting five total onsite cases among students and two staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.