3 Hays County residents die of COVID-19; County tallies 151 new cases Thursday

Three additional Hays County residents have died from COVID-19, marking the 114th, 115th and 116th coronavirus-related fatalities in Hays County.

According to the Hays County Local Health Department, the county residents who died were a San Marcos man in his 60s, a Kyle man in his 60s and a Wimberley man in his 70s.

The county also reported 151 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, eight hospital discharges and seven additional hospitalizations. But the local health department was unable to provide a full COVID-19 report Thursday because of a technical issue.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said active COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Hays County.

“We are experiencing the trend of higher numbers of virus cases seen in other areas of Central Texas,” Schneider said. “The only way for us to get a handle on COVID-19 is to reduce our exposure as a community. That means limited outings, no large gatherings and continuing to wear masks and wash our hands.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,367,965 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 24,394 fatalities and an estimated 1,216,413 recoveries from the disease as of press time Thursday. There are currently 9,528 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,290 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,197 among students and 93 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Thursday. There are currently 89 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD is reporting 14 active COVID-19 cases — seven among faculty and staff and seven among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.