Buda woman dies from COVID-19; County reports 407 new cases, 18 hospitalizations Tuesday

A Buda woman in her 60s died from COVID-19, marking the 125th coronavirus-related fatality in Hays County.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported an additional 407 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 221 recoveries, 18 hospitalizations and four hospital discharges on Tuesday.

Epidemiologist Ian Harris said the county is witnessing a “rapid spread” of the virus, including more hospitalizations.

“Our best course of action right now, to mitigate fatalities and to avoid shutdowns and closures, is to take the virus seriously and do whatever we can to slow the spread,” Harris said. “That means staying home unless necessary, avoiding gatherings of people and celebrating New Year’s at home this year. It’s our best chance to get a handle on COVID-19.”

There are currently 1,738 active coronavirus cases — 185 more cases than Monday — and there have been 10,481 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus. There have been 2,286 active cases over the last 21 days — a 238-case increase since Monday. The county stated that there have been 1,205 probable cases spanning from April through Dec. 29.

There are currently 46 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 545 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Tuesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

There have been 8,618 county residents who have recovered from the disease as of Tuesday.

The local health department has received 73,843 negative tests and there have been 84,324 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos currently has 526 active cases — 58 more than Monday — and there have been 4,189 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 3,249 total cases, including 556 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,748 total cases and currently has 353 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 431 total cases and has 105 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 64 active cases and has had 269 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 323 total cases, including 72 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 127 total cases and has 27 active cases. Niederwald has had 51 total cases and has 11 active cases. Uhland has had 25 total cases and currently has two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 17 total cases, including six active cases. Maxwell has had 15 total cases and has six active cases.

Bear Creek has tallied four total cases. Creedmoor has one active case and has had four total. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 3,289 total cases tallied as of Tuesday.

According to the local health department, 1,653 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, 1,387 people are 40-49 years old and 1,379 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range and 1,034 are between 50-59 years old.

Six-hundred-fifty-seven county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old, 547 are 9 years old or younger, 330 are 70-79 years old and 205 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 5,491 females and 4,990 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 46.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 31% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 22.9% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26% are unknown or not specified, 2.5% are Black, 0.7% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,518,499 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 26,762 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 11,775 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.