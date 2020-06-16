Citizen tips result in arrest of suspect in hit-and-run incident

The San Marcos Police Department made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on June 1 thanks to citizen tips.

Police identified Brenda Vasquez Hurtado, 41, as the driver of a Ford Explorer Sport Trac suspected in the incident and an arrest warrant was issued on June 10. Hurtado turned herself into the Hays County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

On June 1, the San Marcos Fire Department and Hays County EMS assisted SMPD in response to the accident, where the victim was identified as Dwight Garrett Thomas, 41, of San Marcos. According to police, Thomas and another male were walking either on the edge of a sidewalk or in a bicycle lane when Thomas was struck by the vehicle.

Thomas was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle where he later died. He was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Beth Smith.

Officials said the vehicle involved in the incident is registered to Hurtado’s sister. Hurtado has been charged with accident involving death — a second-degree felony. Bond has been set at $100,000