Curbside meals suspended at Mendez Elementary after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

San Marcos Consolidated ISD announced Monday that it will suspend its curbside meal service at Mendez Elementary School after a child nutrition employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The school district stated that the employee last distributed curbside meals at Mendez on Wednesday and used personal protective equipment and maintained proper social distancing. According to SMCISD, the employee didn’t exhibit symptoms at the time and received a temperature check during a safety protocol screening before their shift.

SMCISD said it has communicated with all its staff who may have had direct contact with the employee and has directed them to self-quarantine. The district is asking that any parent who picked up food at Mendez Elementary to monitor for any flu-like symptoms and call a medical professional if symptoms arise.

“We recognize that safety precautions must be taken for our dedicated employees as they work to ensure families have a nutrition option over the summer,” SMCISD said in a statement. “For that reason, all of our food service preparation and distribution areas are thoroughly sanitized multiple times a day and our certified food services workers wear gloves and face coverings to prepare and distribute meals. We are also enforcing mandatory practices of social distancing, frequent handwashing, and temperature readings for all of our distribution staff daily.”

SMCISD will continue to offer curbside meals at San Marcos High School; Travis Elementary School; Allen Wood Homes, 1201 Thorpe Lane; CM Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon; and Redwood Baptist Church. Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

“We understand that when our food service employees come to work, they put their own health on the line to help our families,” SMCISD said. “For that reason, San Marcos CISD is doing everything in our power to help those who have been affected. Our thoughts are with our employees and their families as well as everyone affected by COVID-19.”

Meal services at Mendez are suspended until further notice, SMCISD said.