DPS asks for public’s help in fatal hit and run

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance after a Kyle woman was killed in a hit and run accident.

The DPS responded to a fatal crash on County Road 127 — High Road — near Green Pastures Drive in Hays County at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Dec. 19.

According to witness statements, the vehicle was observed stopped on the side of the road on Green Pastures Road near High Road shortly after the crash, DPS said.

Officials said the suspected vehicle was seen turning right and heading northeast on Green Pastures Road. The black plastic on the front of Chevrolet Impala was knocked off the vehicle due to the crash, DPS added.

It is believed that the vehicle was occupied by multiple individuals at the time of the incident, DPS said

Officials described the vehicle involved in the felony hit-and-run accident as a 2014-2020 Chevy Impala with front end damage. DPS said the driver failed to stop and render aid and is currently being sought by investigators for questioning. The Kyle woman was not identified.

DPS is asking anyone, including automotive body shop owners and employees, who may have information regarding the Dec. 19 incident to immediately contact the DPS office in San Marcos at 512-353-7000

