Gov. Abbott issues face mask order

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order mandating all Texans wear face masks in public spaces in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases.

Abbott’s new order announced Thursday mandates Texans wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when inside a commercial building, public space or in an outdoor public space where maintaining 6-feet of social distancing isn’t possible. A person not wearing a face mask in the settings established in the new executive order may face a $250 fine after receiving a verbal warning.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a press release. “We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another — and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces.”

Thursday’s executive order comes after Texas saw a record-high 8,076 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The DSHS reports that 168,062 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 2,481 fatalities and there have been an estimated 87,556 Texans who have recovered from the disease. According to the DSHS, there are 6,904 Texans currently hospitalized by the coronavirus.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 2,434 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday and there have been 2,924 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14. There are currently 17 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus.

Alongside Abbott’s face mask order, he also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to restrict outdoor gatherings of over 10 people and making it mandatory that people cannot be in groups larger than 10 and they must maintain 6-feet of distance from others.

“Likewise, large gatherings are a clear contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases,” Abbott said. “Restricting the size of groups gatherings will strengthen Texas’ ability to corral this virus and keep Texans safe. We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe. If Texans commit to wearing face coverings in public spaces and follow the best health and safety practices, we can both slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep Texas open for business. I urge all Texans to wear a face covering in public, not just for their own health, but for the health of their families, friends, and for all our fellow Texans.”

