Hays County COVID-19 case total surpasses 100

Hays County reported 10 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the total to 103.

The county has 59 active cases of the disease, has received 604 negative tests and has 15 pending tests. Ten county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, including two current hospitalizations. Hays County announced its first coronavirus-related fatality on Monday.

Kyle has had 42 total cases and 22 active cases of COVID-19. San Marcos has had 31 total cases and currently has 19 active cases. Buda has recorded 18 total cases and has 11 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has one active case. Dripping Springs has tallied four total cases and has two active cases. Wimberley has three active cases. Driftwood has one total active case.

According to the county, only nine patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming ill, while 94 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Twenty-nine residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Twenty-one patients are between 30-39 years old. Seventeen people with the disease are 40-49 years old. Fourteen residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Twelve patients are 60-69 years old, five are 70-79 years old, two is between 10-19 years old and one is 9 years old or younger.

Sixty-four females and 39 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that more than 14,600 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 318 people who had it have died. Nearly 2,600 have recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report