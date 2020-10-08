Hays County records 77 COVID-19 recoveries, 10 new cases Thursday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 77 recoveries from COVID-19 and 10 new lab-confirmed cases on Thursday.

There are currently 1,004 active coronavirus cases — 67 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 6,018 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14. The county also reported that there have been 321 active cases over the last 21 days — a 22-case decrease since Wednesday

The local health department states that there have been 734 probable cases spanning from April through early October.

There are currently eight county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 347 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 4,959 residents recover from the disease following the 77 new recoveries tallied Thursday.

The county has recorded 55 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries.

The local health department has received 29,384 negative tests and there have been 35,402 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has seen the most coronavirus cases in the county but is no longer the city with the most active cases. The city currently has 199 active cases — 22 less than Wednesday — and has had 3,040 total cases as of Thursday.

Kyle now has 537 active cases and has had 1,784 total. Buda has recorded 798 total cases and currently has 178 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 105 total cases and has 47 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 102 total cases, including six active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has eight active cases and has had 62 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 41 total cases and has 12 active cases. Niederwald has had 32 total cases and there is one active case. Uhland has had 20 total cases and has five active cases. Mountain City has had 12 total cases and has five active cases.

Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek has one active case and has had two total cases. Woodcreek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,268 total cases tallied as of Thursday.

Nine-hundred-sixty-seven county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-ninety-nine people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Six-hundred-seventy-nine residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-fifty county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 343 are 60-69 years old, 204 are 70-79 years old, 199 are 9 years old or younger and 109 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,147 females and 2,871 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 43.4% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 19.2% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 60.9% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.3% are unknown or not specified, 2.2% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported as of press time on Thursday that there have now been 781,794 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 16,334 fatalities and there are 3,556 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 695,194 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 688 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 646 among students and 42 among faculty and staff — as of press time Thursday. There are currently 44 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity Tuesday , the district is reporting two total cases among staff members and students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.