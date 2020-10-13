Hays County reports 121 COVID-19 recoveries, 47 new cases Tuesday

The Hays County Local Health Department tallied 121 recoveries from COVID-19, 47 new lab-confirmed cases, seven hospital discharges and four hospitalizations in Tuesday’s report, which included information from the weekend.

There are currently 889 active coronavirus cases — 74 fewer than Friday — and there have been 6,084 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14. The county also reported that there have been 306 active cases over the last 21 days — a 12-case decrease since Friday.

The local health department states that there have been 734 probable cases spanning from April through early October.

There are currently eight county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 354 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations recorded on Tuesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 5,140 residents recover from the disease following the 60 new recoveries tallied Friday.

The county has recorded 55 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries.

The local health department has received 30,730 negative tests and there have been 36,814 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has seen the most coronavirus cases in the county but is no longer the city with the most active cases. The city currently has 137 active cases — 36 less than Friday — and has had 3,058 total cases as of Tuesday.

Kyle now has 507 active cases and has had 1,805 total. Buda has recorded 808 total cases and currently has 154 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 111 total cases and has 45 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 107 total cases, including seven active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has eight active cases and has had 65 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 45 total cases and has 16 active cases. Niederwald has had 32 total cases and there is one active case. Uhland has had 20 total cases and has four active cases. Mountain City has had 12 total cases and has five active cases.

Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek has one active case and has had two total cases. Woodcreek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,285 total cases tallied as of Tuesday.

Nine-hundred-seventy-seven county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Seven-hundred-six people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Six-hundred-eighty-six residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-sixty-one county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 349 are 60-69 years old, 206 are 70-79 years old, 203 are 9 years old or younger and 111 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,179 females and 2,905 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 43.3% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 19.5% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 61.1% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.1% are unknown or not specified, 2.2% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported as of press time on Tuesday that there have now been 800,415 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 16,622 fatalities and there are 4,053 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 708,349 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 716 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 673 among students and 43 among faculty and staff — as of press time Saturday. There are currently 55 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity on Oct. 5, the district is reporting three total onsite cases among staff members and students.