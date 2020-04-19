Hays County reports 127 total COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total 127.

Hays County currently has 69 active cases of the coronavirus. Negative test results have now been received for 707 persons. The county has 19 pending tests. Fifty-seven county residents have recovered from the disease.

Fourteen patients have been hospitalized because of the virus, including four current hospitalizations. One county resident — a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative — has died from COVID-19, which was reported on April 13.

Kyle has had 54 total cases and 31 active cases. San Marcos has had 37 total cases and currently has 18 active cases. Buda has recorded 18 total cases and has eight active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has one active case. Dripping Springs has tallied five total cases and has three active cases. Wimberley has six total active cases. Driftwood has had two total active cases and Niederwald has one active case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming ill, while 117 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Thirty-three residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Twenty-seven patients are between 30-39 years old. Twenty people with the disease are 40-49 years old. Eighteen residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Fourteen patients are 60-69 years old, six are 70-79 years old,four are 80 and older, three are between 10-19 years old and two are 9 years old or younger.

Eighty females and 47 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday that 18,923 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 477 have died because of the disease. The DSHS estimates that 5,334 Texans have made a recovery.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.

